Uttar Pradesh elections: Were confident of winning with full majority, says Ajay Mishra Teni
Ajay Mishra Teni was at the centre of controversy after his son Ashish Mishra Teni's convoy ploughed into the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year
New Delhi: Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni on Monday said that the BJP was sure that it will get a full majority in the state Assembly election under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath.
Teni, the minister of state for home affairs, who is in Parliament for the second part of the Budget Session, was at the centre of controversy after his son Ashish Mishra Teni's convoy ploughed into the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year.
