Uttar Pradesh declared as COVID-affected state, announcement to be in effect till 31 March
According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh reported two cases of Omicron, both of whom have recovered from the virus
Lucknow: Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh has been declared as a COVID-affected state. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad in an order dated 27 December, said the decision has been taken after assessing the situation.
Prasad in the order said that under Section 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Control Act, 2020, the entire state has been declared as COVID-affected.
The announcement will be in effect till 31 March, 2022 or till further orders are given, whichever is earlier, it read.
It is pertinent to mention that the state has imposed night curfew in view of rising Omicron cases from 25 December onwards. The duration of the night curfew is 11 pm to 5 am.
