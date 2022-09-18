Uttar Pradesh: Darul Uloom Deoband makes big statement, welcomes madrassa survey

Darul Uloom Deoband made its stand clear regarding the orders of the Uttar Pradesh government in the seminar of madrasas convened on Sunday at Darul Uloom in Deoband, Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Mohtamim Mufti Abul Qasim Naumani and Maulana Arshad Madani of Darul Uloom have clearly told all the madrasa operators that all Islamic seminaries will have to cooperate with the survey.

This decision of a big Islamic organization in Deoband of Saharanpur has dealt a big blow to the madrassa politics of Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. In a meeting held with more than two hundred and fifty madrassa operators in Darul Uloom Deoband, instructions have been given to cooperate in the survey of all madrasas. It was also said that the madrassa survey of the UP government should be welcomed.

Mohtamim Mufti Abul Qasim Naumani and Maulana Arshad Madani have asked all the madrasa operators to keep all the accounts of madrasas transparent.

Mohtamim Mufti Abul Qasim Naumani of Darul Uloom threw light on the history and importance of madrasas. On the survey, he said that information has been received from some places that in the name of investigation, money is being demanded from the madrasa operators.

“If this happens anywhere, then the district administration should be contacted,” he said.

During the conference, Maulana Mufti Shaukat Bastavi, Nazim of Kul Hind Rabta-e Madaris Islamia, while releasing the manifesto during the conference said, “our madrassas have never been found to be involved in anti-national activities. That is why the media should also have a positive attitude towards madrassas. Madrasas are open books and their doors are always open to all.”

The Uttar Pradesh government Yogi Adityanath had ordered a survey of unrecognized and self-financed madrassas. In compliance with the order, investigation teams were constituted at the district level on September 10. The constituted teams are conducting outreach surveys in madrassas running without the help of the government across the state.

As part of the survey, the investigation teams are gathering information from madrasa operators on the financial sources and basic facilities of their institutions. They will have to submit their report to the government on October 5.

