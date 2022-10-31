Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's ultimatum to PWD officials: ‘Resurface all potholes by Nov 15, or else….’

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ultimatum to make roads pothole-free by November 15 at all places in the state is having a big impact. The work of filling potholes in all the districts of the state is reportedly going on at a very fast pace.

Since only 15 days are left to complete this work by November 15, the Public Works Department (PWD) minister Jitin Prasad has also issued a directive in this regard.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has canceled the leaves of all the engineers including the head of the department. Apart from monitoring the work of making the roads of Uttar Pradesh free of potholes, PWD minister Jitin Prasad is also asking for the report of the work being done daily.

Jitin Prasada has also issued an order canceling everyone’s leave. Minister Jitin Prasad has canceled the leave of all the officers. Along with this, he has also sought a daily progress report of the campaign to make the roads pothole free.

On October 7, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had given an ultimatum to the Public Works Department (PWD), and had given instructions to make all the roads of the state free of potholes by November 15.

Now only 15 days are left in this ultimatum of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Minister of Public Works Department (PWD) Jitin Prasad has canceled the leave of all the officers of his department for one month. Along with this, he has also directed the officers of the PWD department to give progress report daily.

