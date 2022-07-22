Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath gives ‘Y’ category security to OP Rajbhar

Rajbhar and his MLAs voted for NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu in the presidential elections

New Delhi: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was given ‘Y’ category security by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after he and his MLAs voted for Draupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections.

According to ANI, the SBSP chief, along with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) chief Shivpal Yadav, attended a dinner at CM Yogi’s residence, which was hosted in honor of the NDA Presidential candidate.

Rajbhar, in the previous few weeks, has been gathering headlines for his comments over Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

Both contested the 2022 UP Assembly election together, where SBSP contested on 17 seats and won six.

The difference between the parties came out in the open when Rajbhar said that SP’s loss in Azamgarh By election was Akhilesh’s fault, as he didn’t come out of his AC drawing room.

According to NDTV, Rajbhar also accused the Samajwadi Party of "intimidating" Muslims for votes. He claimed that "the Samajwadi Party (SP) gets votes of Muslims by intimidating them but when the time comes to give the Muslim community their rights, the party turns its back on them."

The SBSP chief, however, stated that his party was still in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. "I am still in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. In the presidential election, my party is supporting the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu," he said.

Rajbhar is a former ally of the BJP, who switched sides in 2019. Providing security to him signals his growing proximity with BJP again, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

With inputs from agencies

