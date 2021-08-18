Uttar Pradesh board to hold Class 10 and 12 exams from 18 September; check details here

The last date to apply for the examination is 27 August, as per the official notification. Students have to download an application form from the official website of the UPMSP- upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has started registrations for board exams 2021 for Class 10 and 12 students. The exams will be held for students who were dissatisfied with their marks or could not attend the examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last date to apply for the examination is 27 August, as per the official notification. Students have to download an application form from the official website of the UPMSP- upmsp.edu.in. They can also take the form from their schools.

Students have to submit the completed form to the Principal of their school. The Principal will upload the form online on the official site of UPMSP. The last date to upload the completed application form is 29 August.

The exams will be held from 18 September. The examinations are supposed to be held till 4 October for Class 10 and 6 October for Class 12. The duration of the exam has been cut to two hours.

No amount would be charged from the students for appearing in the exams. The students can appear for all subjects or a particular subject as well. Only government schools will function as exam centres. The marks obtained by the student in these exams will be considered as final.

The UPMSP has announced the results of Board exams on 31 July. The board had registered a pass percentage of 97.88 percent for Class 12 and 99.53 percent for Class 10 students.

For the academic year 2021-22, the UPMSP has announced that the board exams will be held in February-March 2022. The detailed schedule is also available at the official website of the UP Board.