UP Board Exams to be held in February-March 2022; check details at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the dates for the Class 10 and 12 Board exams for the academic year 2021-22. The practical exams will be held in the last week of February 2022. The theory papers will take place in the last week of March.

Students can avail the notification at the official website of the UPMSP- https://upmsp.edu.in/.

According to the notification, the half-yearly exams will be held in November. The results for the same would be declared in December. The teaching activities for Classes 9 to 12 will be completed by 15 January 2022, either in online mode or through offline teaching. Teachers have to make the course material available to students through various portals such as Diksha portal, Whatsapp, YouTube, and so on.

The UPMSP will conduct the pre-board practical examinations from 24 to 31 January. The theory papers for the same will be held in the first week of February. The new academic session will begin from April 2022.

The UPMSP Board exams were cancelled in 2020 due to the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The students were graded on the basis of an alternative means of assessment.

For Class 12, the grades were calculated on the basis of the marks obtained by the student in Class 10 final examinations, Class 11 exams, and Class 12 pre-board examinations. For Class 10 students, the marks were calculated on the basis of the Class 9 results and Class 10 pre-board exams.

The UP Board declared its results in July. Class 12 students registered a pass percentage of 97.88 percent, while 99.53 percent of Class 10 students were registered as having cleared the exams.