Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: Narendra Modi to interact with BJP workers in Varanasi today
The interaction will take place via video conferencing as the Election Commission of India has suspended all physical rallies till 22 January due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
This will be Modi's first political interaction involving party workers since the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly polls to five states, including Uttar Pradesh.
The interaction will take place via video conferencing as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended all physical rallies till 22 January due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As per the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, the interaction will begin at 11 am.
He will give a victory mantra to the party workers for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and will direct them to inform people about the welfare schemes implemented by the party here, sources said.
"With the Godlike workers of BJP, a dialogue of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be held on January 18th at 11:00 am. Share your thoughts and suggestions. To download the NAMO App, dial 1800 2090 920. #BJP4UP," the Official Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh tweeted today.
भाजपा के देवतुल्य कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी का संवाद
18 जनवरी, प्रातः 11:00 बजे साझा करें अपने विचार और सुझाव
NAMO App डाउनलोड करने के लिए डायल करें 1800 2090 920#BJP4UP pic.twitter.com/o2UTTvOJXv
— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) January 17, 2022
Further, sources also informed that the top leadership has started the preparations at the district level so that the maximum number of people can get connected.
Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting 10 February. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February and 3 and 7 March in seven phases.
The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.
With input from ANI
