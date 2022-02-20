UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Polling underway in 59 seats; all eyes on Yadav family's bastion Karhal

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Karhal has been a bastion of the Yadav family where the SP has lost just once since 1992. Meanwhile, SP Singh Baghel, who is contesting from BJP, has been the former PSO of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav

Polling for 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place in the third phase on Sunday (20 February). The first and second phase of voting were held on 10 and 14 February, respectively.

The Karhal Assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also vote in the third phase today. The BJP has fielded Union minister SP Singh Baghel from the seat.

In the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh, the districts where polling is being held on Sunday are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. Former IPS officer Asim Arun is contestig from Kannauj Sadar on the BJP ticket, while Uttar Pradesh minister Ramnaresh Agnihotri is also in the fray in this phase.

Among the prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras) and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress' ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar.

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and his wife Louise Khurshid, who is also the party's candidate from Farrukhabad Sadar, cast their vote at a polling booth in the constituency on Sunday. "I am feeling euphoric. All the women that I have interacted with are interested in casting their vote," Louise said.

"Voters voting in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab today are requested to come out in large numbers to vote. The right to vote is the biggest right in a democracy. You must exercise your rights," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, whose son was among the candidates in the first phase of the UP Assembly elections, tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh registered a voter turnout of 8.15 per cent till 9 am. Voting for the third phase in the Hindi heartland, in 59 Assembly seats, began at 7 am on Sunday, while polling in Punjab started at 8 am.

UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The third phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections kicked off on Sunday, 20 February. Campaigning for the third phase ended on Friday, with senior leaders of the parties making a final effort to woo voters.

In this phase voting will take place in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across 16 districts, including Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

Polling will begin at 7 am and continue till 6 pm. There are more than 2.15 crore voters set to exercise their franchise on Sunday out of which 1.16 crore are males, over 99.6 lakh females, and 1,096 belong to the third gender. Polling will be held at 25,741 polling stations.

Candidates in fray

As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase. The Karhal assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also go to the polls in the third phase. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.

Besides, polling on Sunday will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.

Among the other prominent faces are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras) and Louise Khurshid, wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress' ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar.

Former IPS officer Asim Arun is contesting from Kannauj Sadar on the BJP ticket, while Uttar Pradesh minister Ramnaresh Agnihotri is also in the fray in this phase.

Interestingly, as many as 103 or 17 per cent of the 627 candidates contesting the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections face serious criminal cases such as rape and murder, according to an Association for Democratic Reform (ADR) report. ADR found 135 (22 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Previous elections

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had drawn a blank.

What to watch out for

With the third phase, the elections in the state will enter the ‘Yadav belt’, which is considered a Samajwadi Party (SP) bastion.

Eight districts – Mainpuri, Etawah, Firozabad, Kasganj, Etah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Auraiya – were strongholds of Mulayam Singh Yadav's family, at least until 2017 elections, when the BJP secured a clinching victory by bagging 312 of the 403 Assembly seats in the state. These seats have a considerable population of Yadavs and Samajwadi Party has over the years held its grip on the vote bank bagging major chunk of the community support, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

This should also explain why Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav campaigned for his son Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal.

Security

Ahead of the polls, Farrukhabad's four Assembly constituencies will see a cumulative deployment of 55 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including 26 quick response teams (QRTs).

There are 25 check-posts in the district where 16 barriers have been put in place to safeguard a total of 1,629 polling stations out of which eight are all women-managed.

Earlier, the BJP had approached the Election Commission seeking deployment of paramilitary forces at all booths in Karhal.

