Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Narendra Modi's first physical rally 'Jan Chaupal' to be held in Bijnor today

The BJP has made arrangements for people to listen to the prime minister's address at about 75 locations expecting close to a lakh of people at these locations given the easing of restrictions by the Election Commission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel for the first time to the state of Uttar Pradesh, which will go to elections on 10 February, on Monday. This will be the prime minister's first campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh since the announcement of the date by the Election Commission.

This would be Modi's fourth rally in a week, although due to COVID-19 restrictions, the prime minister has addressed all rallies virtually so far.

On Monday about 11:30 am, Modi will be holding a rally that will be hybrid in nature while he will be physically present in Bijnor. Along with Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state’s election-in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan and co-incharge Anurag Thakur will be present on the stage. Besides, 1,000 people will be physically present in audience and the rest will be attending virtually.

In this rally, Modi will cover three districts — Bijnor, Moradabad and Amroha — covering 18 assembly constituencies.

The saffron party has made arrangements for people to listen to the prime minister's address at about 75 locations expecting close to a lakh of people at these locations given the easing of restrictions by the Election Commission.

BJP will also be using their social media platforms as well to reach out to people digitally and are targeting close to 10,00,00 impressions.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February and 3 and 7 March in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP had won a landslide victory, winning 312 Assembly seats. The party had secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) had bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while the Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.