Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress releases eighth list of 28 candidates

Keeping with the party's commitment to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates, of the 28 assembly seats, 10 seats have been given to women candidates

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Congress party on Monday released its eighth list of 28 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Of the 28 assembly seats, 10 seats have been given to women candidates. This is in line with the party's commitment to give 40 per cent seats to women candidates.

The party has fielded Ashish Shukla from the Amethi constituency.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Congress Party and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are emphasizing on women. The party has adopted the "MY" factor comprising of Mahila and youth.

Meanwhile, elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting 10 February.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 February, and 3 and 7 March in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

