Uttar Pradesh: 5 of same family killed as speeding car hits pole near Prayagraj

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): Several people have been reported to be killed a car crashed between Handia and Utaraon, about 40 kilometres from Prayagraj city in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning.

Four women and a child are reportedly among those killed. All the victims belong to the same family.

The victims were reportedly going to Vindhyachal from Shivgarh Sarai Lal in Soraon area of ​​Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh. The car overturned after hitting an electric pole near Sujaula village in Handia at around 7.45 am on Thursday, killing five people while a woman was injured.

After getting information about the incident in the morning, along with the local police, IG Prayagraj Rakesh Singh also reached the spot at around 9.30 am. He took the details of the accident from the police.

When the police arrived after getting the news, they pulled out the people trapped in the car. All the dead bodies were kept in the sawmill of SRN Hospital and the family was informed.

List of Prayagraj accident victims

1. Rekha (45 years)

2. Rekha (32 years)

3. Krishna Devi (70 years)

4. Kavita (36 years)

5. Kumari Ojas (1 year)

Among the injured are Umesh (33 years), Priya (30 years), Gotu (12 years), Rishabh (26 years), driver Irshad. All the victims are residents of Shivgarh. All the injured have been sent to CHC Updaha.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the death of five people in this horrific accident. He directed the police and administration officials of Prayagraj to reach the spot as soon as he got information about the incident. He also ordered proper treatment of the injured.

