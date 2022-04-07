Uttar Pradesh: 5 men, accused of gang-raping minor in Ambedkar Nagar, surrender before police fearing bulldozer action
The incident took place in the Jiuli village under Ambedkar Nagar district on 29 March earlier this year
Ambedkar Nagar: Five men accused in the gang-rape of a minor girl surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday fearing bulldozer action by the police.
The incident took place in the Jiuli village under Ambedkar Nagar district on 29 March earlier this year, police informed. The accused along with their families surrendered at the police station in the morning and apologised for their actions by folding hands in front of SHO Jaiprakash Singh.
"The five accused of gang-raping a minor girl surrendered after coming to the police station of Jaitpur, fearing bulldozer warning, fear of bullets and Ambedkar Nagar police's swift action, " Ambedkar Nagar police tweeted.
Earlier, following the incident and after verification and identification of culprits, police threatened their families of using bulldozer over their houses if they fail to surrender, which yielded the result.
