Uttar Pradesh: 5 killed, dozen injured in Kanpur accident

Kanpur: At least five people were killed and around a dozen injured in an accident in the Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh during the early hours of Sunday. The incident took place when a truck rammed into a pickup van parked on the side of the highway.

According to reports, around 15 people were present in the van. The police sent the victims to Kashiram Hospital for treatment, where the doctor declared five people dead while 10 injured were referred to LLR Hospital Hallet.

The victims were reportedly going from Kanpur to Vindhyachal for the ‘mundan’ ceremony of a child. The tyre of the pickup van was reportedly punctured on the Ahirwa Highway forcing the driver to park the vehicle on the side of the highway.

After the driver had changed the tyre of the van and the vehicle was about to start a speeding truck rammed into the van and fled the spot. All the people in the pickup van were seriously injured during the accident.

On receiving information about the incident, the police took the victims to Kanshi Ram Trauma Center, where the doctor declared Sunil Paswan, his mother Rama Devi, sister Gudiya, sister-in-law, 17-year-old Kasak, and driver Suraj, 20, brought dead. His brother-in-law Akash, son Prince, daughter Trisha, wife Renu, nephew, mother-in-law Rani, aunt Rita, Rekha, Priya, Kutput were sent to Hallat Hospital for further treatment.

