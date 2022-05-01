Uttar Pradesh: 12 wagons of coal-laden freight train derail in Etawah

The incident comes at a time when powers plants across the country are struggling to keep up with the rising demand of electricity as they struggle with acute coal shortages

A freight train carrying coal towards Kalanaur in Haryana got derailed on the dedicated freight corridor track between Barthana and Ekdil stations in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, officials said.

UP | One coal-loaded goods train running towards Kalanaur in Haryana has derailed at the new Ekdil (EKL) Railway Station of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) at 11.10am today. The station is located about 30 km east of Etawah. pic.twitter.com/FbeUj88IcJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 30, 2022

Following the incident, Railway and police officials reached the spot and started clearing the debris from the railway track. No casualty has been reported in the accident.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Satyapal Singh said 12 bogies of the train were derailed and the coal got scattered around the tracks. Some of the tracks have been damaged owing to the accident.

Officials said the railway's Kanpur-Tundla route has been closed following the derailment.

The incident comes amid a power crisis in the country when powers plants across the country are struggling to keep up with the rising demand of electricity as they struggle with acute coal shortages. It has been alleged that if the track is not repaired on time it may affect coal supply on the line.

On Friday, the railways had cancelled 753 trips -- 363 of mail or express trains and 390 of passenger trains -- in the SCER and the NR to facilitate coal freight movement.

With input from agencies

