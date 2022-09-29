Lucknow: A major accident took place in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Thursday morning. A woman died while 65 workers fainted due to ammonia gas leak in a meat factory located in the Rorawar police station area here.

According to preliminary reports, the workers had reached the factory on time, when the ammonia gas leaked. Due to this the people present there suffocated and there was a stampede in the factory. During this a woman died. At the same time, 65 other employees became unconscious.

The victims have been admitted to JN Medical College. According to local reports, the condition of some of them is said to be critical.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.