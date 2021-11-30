Utpanna Ekadashi 2021: Here are the rules of fasting on this auspicious day

As per mythology, Goddess Ekadashi was born on this day and it is believed that the purpose of her birth was to defeat demon Mur, who tried to kill Lord Vishnu

Utpanna Ekadashi is observed after Kartik Purnima. This year, it will be marked on 30 November. As per mythology, Goddess Ekadashi was born on this day. It is said the purpose of her birth was to defeat demon Mur, who tried to kill Lord Vishnu.

Time and Tithi:

The Utpanna Ekadashi tithi began at 4.13 am today, and will end at 2.13 am on 1 December. Devotees who are planning to observe a fast on all the Ekadashis can start with the Utpanna Ekadashi fast, as per belief.

Devotees observe fast on Ekadashi Tithi by following a set of rules:

Devotees remain awake throughout night to pay reverence to Lord Vishnu and chant the Vishnu Sahasranam or sing hymns dedicated to him. However, those who are unable to stay awake the whole night can wake up early during Brahma Muhurat and perform the puja vidhi. The following day, devotes follow a set of rules that include:

Taking a bath and wearing clean clothes



Meditating for some time. After that they need to light a lamp as well as offer flowers, fruits and incense to the goddess



While offering flowers, devotees need to chant the 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya' mantra with devotion and utmost sincerity



During the prayer, devotees seek forgiveness for any mistake that they may have committed during the vrat



After the puja is done, devotees offer bhog to everyone.



The food prepared for breaking the fast must not have onion and garlic.



Finally, when the fast is broken, devotees consume only Sattvic foods

