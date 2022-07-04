'Use of cellular signal jammers by private firms, individuals illegal,' says Ministry of Communications

The ministry said that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market signal jamming devices in India, except as permitted under the guidelines

Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Communications, on 1 July, 2022 issued an advisory to the general public on the proper use of wireless jammer and booster/repeaters, as per several media reports.

The ministry said that it has been stated that the use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is generally illegal, except specifically permitted by the government of India. It said that the private sector organisations and/or private individuals can't procure or use jammers in India.

It further said that it has also been stated that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market signal jamming devices in India, except as permitted under the guidelines mentioned above.

'With regards to signal booster/ repeater it has been stated that it is unlawful to possess, sale, and/ or use mobile signal repeater/ booster by any individual/ entity other than the licensed Telecom Service Providers,' the ministry said.

With inputs from ANI

