Police recovered Rs 5 crore worth of jewellery including nine kilograms of gold looted from the accused -- domestic help Krishnan and his friend Ravi

A couple who had just returned to Chennai from California on Saturday morning after visiting their daughter were allegedly murdered by their driver-cum-domestic aide in Mylapore, according to The Hindu. Their bodies were buried in a house near Mamallapuram. The police nabbed the accused from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh.

The couple was identified as 60-year-old Srikanth who was a Chartered Accountant (CA) by profession and his 55-year-old wife Anuradha.

Police have recovered Rs 5 crore worth of jewellery including nine kilograms of gold looted from the accused.

The incident came to light when the couple's daughter, who lives in the US, alerted local relatives after she could not reach her parents. Their mobile phones were switched off, according to a report by NDTV.

According to the report, the two accused, domestic help Krishnan and his friend Ravi, were arrested by the police from Andhra Pradesh's Ongole while they were trying to flee. The police used sophisticated tracking systems to catch them before they left the country. "We have secured key evidence including the CCTV recorder which the accused had taken away. We have a strong case for conviction," said Dr Kannan, a senior officer in Chennai police.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.