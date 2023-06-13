US NSA Jake Sullivan meets PM Modi, discuss bilateral cooperation

Just a week ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-anticipated visit to the US, the country’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The two discussed bilateral cooperation between US and India and also reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET).

“Glad to receive US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other issues of bilateral cooperation. Look forward to meeting Joe Biden during my upcoming State Visit to the US,” the prime minister tweeted.

Sullivan is on an official visit to India from 13 to 14 June on the invite of NSA Ajit Doval. In the past two, the two NSAs have frequently had in-depth meetings on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Both the diplomats held restricted discussions in the national capital today to talk on topics of common interests. Later, they both attended the second Track 1.5 discourse on it, which the Confederation of Indian Industry hosted.

Sullivan said, “As we look ahead to the state visit that PM Modi will be embarking upon in Washington next week, a number of the deliverables at that visit are not just bullet points on a page, they are fundamentally designed to remove obstacles in defence and high-tech trades and in taking away obstacles that have stood in the way of better collaboration among our scientists and researchers.”

