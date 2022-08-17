Jaishankar said he visited a restaurant with his son in the US, where they wanted to see the duo’s COVID vaccine certificate. ‘I showed them my phone and my son, from his wallet, produced a piece of paper… and said this is my certificate’, indicating the technological advancement of India

We have often heard people claiming that the United States of America is in many years ahead of India, for instance in terms of technology and advancements. And while coronavirus wreaked havoc in every corner of the world, India dealt with it wisely compared to many developed nations. However, it was not a cakewalk for a country of more than 138 crore citizens, but India thought it through. A video regarding this has resurfaced on the internet, where the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar is seen talking about the advantages of the CoWin portal. The video was tweeted by businessman Arun Pudur on 13 August, and then it was retweeted by Norwegian diplomat Eric Solheim.

In the now-viral video, the minister shared an incident that took place at a restaurant in the US. While sharing the video, Arun wrote in the caption, “Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs India went to a restaurant with his son in the US and what happened next is hilarious.” The video opens with Jaishankar talking about his visit to America in 2021 when travelling restrictions were reopening amidst coronavirus curbs. Jaishankar said that he visited a restaurant with his son, who lives in the US. The foreign minister said, “They wanted to see our COVID vaccine certificate. I showed them my phone and my son, from his wallet, produced a piece of paper, which was folded, and said this is my certificate.”

Dr S Jaishankar, Min of External Affairs India went to a Restaurant with his son in the US and what happened next is hilarious 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cqfcw2ZowF — Arun Pudur 🇮🇳 (@arunpudur) August 13, 2022

The minister continued while smiling, “I looked at his paper...and I asked myself...this is where they are”. In the video, Jaishankar appears to be addressing the audience, who started cheering, clapping, and burst into laughter after listening to the incident. Needless to say, the CoWin app has made things easier for the citizens, as it provides the vaccine certificate on everyone’s phone which makes it more portable and handy compared to paper certificates.

Jaishankar concluded by saying, “You must understand that this is not the case with much of the world.” Social media users acknowledged the government’s initiative, which is more environmentally friendly. One user commented, “That's the Hindustan marching towards technology development and making Aatmanirbhar Hindustan.” So far, the video has been viewed over 5 lakh times and has garnered more than 3,000 likes.

