US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to begin 4-day visit to India

New Delhi: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will visit India’s capital New Delhi from 7 to 10 March in a bid to strengthen bilateral trade and business ties between the two countries.

The India-US Commercial Dialogue will coincide with Raimondo’s visit, where the two sides are expected to discuss cooperation across various sectors that will open new avenues in trade and investment opportunities.

The dialogue, which will be held on Friday, will be co-chaired by Raimondo’s counterpart Piyush Goyal.

The last India-US Commercial Dialogue was held in 2019. An official statement read, “It is proposed to re-launch the Commercial Dialogue with a strategic outlook with focus on supply chain resiliency and diversification and new emerging areas, after a gap of three years.”

“During the visit, India-USA Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries,” the statement added.

The Commercial Dialogue is a cooperative undertaking encompassing regular government-to-government meetings to be held in conjunction with private sector meetings, with an aim to facilitate trade, and maximize investment opportunities across a broad range of economic sectors.

In 2022, the bilateral trade in goods crossed $131 billion. Total trade in goods and services is expected to cross $180 billion, the ministry added.

The bilateral trade in goods between the two nations has increased to $65.39 billion during April-January this fiscal against $62.27 billion a year ago.

With inputs from PTI.

