US anchor claims 'British brought civilisation to India'; Shashi Tharoor, others respond

An American TV news anchor, Tucker Carlson in his show was seen commenting on India's civilization, as he spoke about the UK's role in the development of weaker countries

As condolences continue to pour in following the death of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, in the latest tribute to the late Queen, an American TV news anchor, Tucker Carlson in his show was seen commenting on India’s civilization as he spoke about the UK’s role in the development of weaker countries. Claiming that India had progressed only because of the British rule and will not see an “empire so benign as the British”, he also said that India has not been able to build even a single beautiful building after the Britishers left. While the TV anchor’s controversial comments did not go down well with quite a lot of people, it also left Congress, Member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor fuming.

The Congress MP, who is himself a vocal critic of British colonisation in India, has also written several books on it and continues to claim that the Britishers owe India compensation for the damages done during their reign.

Notably, this came after the US TV anchor, while referring to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) in Mumbai, said that “India has been unable to produce a single building as beautiful as the Bombay train station and will never see an empire so benign as the British.”

Further asserting that strong countries dominate weaker countries and this continues to remain unchanged to date, he added, “English has not just conquered places but also added it. When the British pulled out of India, it left behind an entire civilization with language, legal systems, schools, churches, and public buildings, all of which are still in news today.”

Shashi Tharoor and others react strongly to a US TV anchor’s comments on Indian civilisation.

Meanwhile, reacting to the TV anchor’s comments, Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter and shared the TV clip stating that the micro-blogging site has no option for responding when someone is angry as he further added that he will have to contain himself with just angry emojis.

Check his tweet:

I think @twitter ought to have an option for something to press when you can’t respond without losing your cool. For now I will content myself with😡 🤬 https://t.co/6tWpUuSuMR — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2022

On the other hand, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also took to Twitter and while sharing pictures of some beautiful Indian temples said that they were all constructed before the Britishers arrived in India. “Forget about what they built, or not, using India’s resources, money & skilled craftsmen to further their own economic interests,” he added.

Forget about what they built, or not, using India’s resources, money & skilled craftsmen to further their own economic interests. These photos should act as a reminder of why the colonial powers & their ilk were drawn to India in the first place! https://t.co/TCJLUhD6SP pic.twitter.com/hPvd4M1er5 — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 13, 2022

Similarly, social media use while lashing out at the news anchor also gave a list of buildings and monuments constructed before and after the British rule as they strongly refuted the claims made by him.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.