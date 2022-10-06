US: 20-yr-old Indian student stabbed to death by Korean roommate while playing video games

Indiana (US): A 20-year-old Indian origin student at Purdue University was allegedly killed by his Korean roommate in his hostel dormitory at the Indiana campus in the United States. The deceased was attacked when he was playing online video games, reports suggest.

The deceased Varun Manish Chheda, police said was studying data science at the University.

The incident occurred on the first floor of McCutcheon Hall. As per the cops, his roommate Ji Min “Jimmy” Sha from Korea had called 911 at around 12:45 AM on Wednesday to alert police about the death.

The cops did not reveal any details of Sha’s call or the circumstances under which Varun was found in the dormitory. However, they took Sha into police custody, the same day for interrogation. He is a junior cybersecurity major and international student from Korea.

Priliminary autopsy results suggest that Chheda died of “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries,” and the manner of death was homicide, police officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, local news reports suggest that the students at the University had heard Chheda scream on Wednesday night.

Arunabh Sinha, a childhood friend of Chheda’s, told NBC News that Chheda had been gaming and talking with friends online on Tuesday night when they suddenly heard screaming on the call.

Sinha was not playing with his friends that night, but they told him they heard the attack and didn’t know what happened. They woke up Wednesday morning to news of his death.

University police chief Lesley Wiete said Sha, 22, was taken into custody minutes after the 911 call and taken to the police station for further investigation.

BREAKING📺: Suspect Ji Min Sha brought to the Tippecanoe County jail for booking for the stabbing death of his #Purdue roommate Varun Chheda at McCutcheon Hall early this morning.

According to the Police Chief, the suspect has not been booked yet. She said that at the time of 911 call, only Chheda and Sha were in the room at the time. “I believe this was unprovoked and senseless,” she said

Chheda’s death is Purdue’s first on-campus homicide in more than eight years, police said.

University President Mitch Daniels said Chheda’s death was “as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus,” adding that “our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event.”

The Students also gathered at the University campus to morn his Chheda’s death.

What a beautiful, enormous turnout here at Purdue University for a candlelight vigil in honor of Varun Manish Chheda, who lost his life this morning in an on-campus stabbing in his dorm room.

