RBI governor Urjit Patel versus Centre LATEST updates: As expected, the government has rightly chosen not to escalate the matters further. A statement from the government clarifying on the issue clearly acknowledges the need for RBI autonomy within the framework of RBI Act, by calling it is essential and accepted in an economy. But at the same time, there is an unmistakable sense of displeasure and warning from the government when it says that it frequently consults with RBI on important matters but never goes public with these matters.
According to latest reports, Ministry of Finance released a statement which said, "Both the government and the Central Bank, in their functioning, have to be guided by public interest and the requirements of the Indian economy. For the purpose of extensive consultations on several issues take place between the government and the RBI from time to time."
The Narendra Modi government is reportedly readying to issue a statement soon to clarify its position on the matter. Regardless of the speculations in media, there are reasons to believe that government is very unlikely to go for the extreme step of invoking Section 7, which would add to its headaches in the financial markets.
Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha said RBI governor must resign if govt has issued directives to central bank. "If indeed govt has issued directives to the RBI then its governor should resign forthwith."
According to reports, sources said that Letters of Consultation under Section 7 of the RBI Act were invoked 3 times. First letter under Section 7 followed Allahabad court's verdict in RBI versus Power companies. The letter wanted RBI to carve out exemption for power companies under 12 February circular. Second letter was on using RBI’s capital reserves and the third letter was on relaxing constraints on PCA banks for loans to SMEs.
In the world of financial markets, sentiments come at play first, then facts. Speculations can have major ramifications and destablise markets, at least, in the short-term, particularly equities. Mere speculation of contagion of IL&FS crisis sent stocks of other well-run housing finance companies to multi-year lows.
BJP slammed Rahul Gandhi for his criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the RBI-Centre rift, and said that it reflects Congress party's grounding, "which is fast eroding in national politics." Rahul on Monday said it was nice to see RBI Governor Urjit Patel "finally defending" the central bank from Modi.
Even thought the controversy around spat between the government and the RBI has been doing rounds for a couple of days now, speculations over RBI governor Urjit Patel's resignations hit the headlines on Wednesday morning. Experts and observers noted that before Patel, others, including Raghuram Rajan, Arvind Panagaria and Viral Acharya pointed at serious problems with the way this government approached economic policies and implementation.
Government officials believe that RBI Governor Urjit Patel has some responsibility for the controversy, and he cannot expect an extension of his current three-year term — which ends next September — "as his right", one of the officials added.
Sources in the ministry of finance told Firstpost that Section 7 of the RBI Act has not been invoked. However, two letters were sent to RBI last month in which "Section 7 was quoted", highlighting the existence of powers under the Act that allows the government to issue directions to the central bank on "matters of public interest".
Government officials were "very upset" with the RBI for publicly talking about a rift with the government, fearing it could tarnish the country’s image among investors, Reuters reported. On Friday night, the RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya warned that undermining a central bank’s independence could be “potentially catastrophic”, in an indication that it is pushing back hard against government pressure to relax its policies and reduce its powers.
Sources reported that RBI governor Urjit Patel may tender his resignation willingly if government invokes Section 7 of RBI Act. The report, which has not received any by official confirmation, said that the government is keen on a bureaucrat as the next governor if Patel resigns.
Patel had come under increasing criticism from the banking industry as well as the government over his handling of non-performing assets (NPAs) and his stance on the autonomy of the RBI. There is also a rumoured rift with finance minister Arun Jaitley. According to ET Now, Patel had told government not to 'raid RBI reserves', as government was keen on the transfer of reserves to fill up its fiscal deficit amid NPA stress.
Highlights
Govt cited never-before-used power of issuing directions to RBI Governor to seek a resolution to differences
The government has cited the never-before-used power of issuing directions to RBI Governor to seek a resolution to differences with the central bank, sources with knowledge of the development said.
The government has sent at least three letters on different issues under Section 7 (1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act that gives it powers to issue any direction to the central bank governor on matters of public interest.
Sources, however, insisted that the government has not taken any action of issuing any specific direction and has only initiated consultations with the central bank on unresolved issues.
The Narendra Modi government is reportedly readying to issue a statement soon to clarify its position on the matter. Regardless of the speculations in media, there are reasons to believe that government is very unlikely to go for the extreme step of invoking Section 7, which would add to its headaches in the financial markets.
Recap: All India Reserve Bank Association had asked 'all right-minded people' to speak out and persuade the govt to amend
The All India Reserve Bank Association's letter said the hiatus has widened now and the deputy governor has spoken more "in disgust and despondency" due to continuous nibbling by the government and the finance ministry.
"Even the RBI board is being sought to be stuffed in a particular direction which would prompt the discerning people to look askance, and make it difficult for RBI to frame policies," the union said in the letter. "We appeal to all right-minded people and experts to speak out and persuade the government to amend, and let RBI do its jobs in an unfettered was as per statutes, mandates, practices," the letter said.
Recap: RBI and Centre's rift came out in the open after Viral Acharya's remarks
The tension between the RBI and the government had escalated after deputy governor Viral Acharya said last week that undermining the central bank's independence could be “potentially catastrophic” as he raised concerns over it's autonomy.
The All India Reserve Bank Association had then written a letter saying "We firmly hold that undermining the central bank is a recipe for disaster and the government must desist." "This is, however, not a sudden outburst, but was waiting to happen due to long-simmering discontent," the association added.
Journalists weigh in on RBI versus Centre spat even as no official confirmed Urjit Patel's resignation
List of stocks to watch for the day in view of RBI developments
