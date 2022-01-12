UPTET 2021: Admit cards expected today; download hall ticket updeled.gov.in

Candidates who have applied for the UP TET 2021 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website

Admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) will release today, 12 January by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB).

Candidates who have applied for the UP TET 2021 exam can download their hall tickets from the official website - https://updeled.gov.in/ - as and when they are available.

Check how to download the admit card:

-Visit the official website - https://updeled.gov.in/

-Click on link that reads ‘UPTET admit card’ on the homepage

-Enter your login details and click on submit

-Your UPTET admit card will be displayed on screen

-Download the hall ticket and take a printout to use it in the future

As reported by Times of India, the UPTET 2021 exam will be held on 23 January this year. The UP TET examination will be conducted in two shifts. Shift I is for Paper – 1 (Class 1 to 5) and will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM whereas Shift II is for Paper -2 (Class 6 to 8), scheduled to be held from 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

UPBEB conducts UPTET exam to grant certification to eligible candidates in order to teach in schools affiliated with UP education board. Exams for the Primary Level gives a certification to teach from Class 1 to Class 5 whereas the Upper Primary Level exam grants a certification to teach from Class 6 to 8.

Nearly 13.25 lakh applicants have registered for the UPTET Primary Level Exam, according to a report by India Today. For the Upper Primary Level Exam, about 8.93 lakh candidates have applied.

