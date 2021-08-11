UPSSSC PET 2021: Commission releases revised exam schedule; check details here

The examination was earlier supposed to be held on 20 August. Admit cards are expected to be released on the official website of the UPSSSC soon

The new date for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

The examination will now be held on 24 August, as per the official notification.

The examination was earlier supposed to be held on 20 August. Admit cards are expected to be released on the official website of the UPSSSC soon.

The notification has also given details of the exam timings. The examination will be held in two shifts, from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm. Around 20,73,540 candidates are expected to appear in the test which is being conducted for the recruitment of Group C staff in the state government departments. The USSSC PET will be held in all 75 districts of the state.

The question paper will carry 100 marks, with negative marking for wrong answers. The paper will consist of objective-type questions on the topics such as Indian history, Indian economy, Indian constitution, and public administration, general science, general Hindi, current affairs, and general awareness.

The questions would also include data interpretation, general arithmetic and logic, and reasoning.

The registration for the PET had started on 25 May and continued till 21 June.

The UPSSSC had said that the results would be declared within a duration of eight months. The commission would announce the results for around 17,000 posts in November. The results of over 1,500 posts would be announced in December.

The phased manner of announcements would continue, with results being declared for over 900 positions in January next year, 2,900 posts in February, and 5,000 posts in March.