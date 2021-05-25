Candidates applying for PET 2021 exam must have attained the age of 18 years while the maximum age limit is of 40 years as on 1 July, 2021

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has started the online registration process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 on its official website upsssc.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the website to register for Group C vacancies till 21 June. However, applicants should keep in mind that the last date to make corrections in the application form is 28 June.

Application Fee

Candidates from General and OBC categories are requested to pay Rs 185 while SC/ST and Persons with Disability (PwD) applicants will have to pay Rs 95 and Rs 25, respectively.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Apply Advt. no.- 01-Exam/2021, Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)]-2021’

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘Apply’ that is mentioned against ‘PRELIMINARY ELIGIBILITY TEST (PET)’

Step 4: If the candidate correctly fits the eligibility criteria (mentioned on the screen) then click on ‘Candidate Registration’

Step 4: Fill in all details, upload documents and pay the fee as asked. Finally, click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Download the application form and take a printout for future use

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates who are applying for PET 2021 exam must have attained the age of 18 years. While the maximum age limit is of 40 years as on 1 July.

They must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board or university. However, the commission has kept Intermediate, Bachelors, and Post-Graduation as an optional qualification for the exam.