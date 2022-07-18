UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 exam date postponed to 31 July, check official notice here
The UPSSSC Lekhpal exam will be of two-hour duration. It will consist of 100 objective-type Multiple Choice Questions for 100 marks.
New Delhi: The examination date of the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 has been postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). According to a revised official notice, the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam 2022 will now be conducted on 31 July. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on 24 July, 2022.
Candidates, who are preparing for the main examination, can check the UPSSSC certified notice by visiting the website at upsssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total number of 8,085 posts in the Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue, Lucknow.
Find the official notice here.
So far, no information regarding the UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 admit card has been released by the Commission. The Commission will issue a separate notification regarding the same in due course of time. Following which candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
This year, a total of 2,47,667 candidates out of the 13,90,305 aspirants who applied for the Rajyaseva Lekhpal have been eligible to appear for the Main exam. Once the admit cards have been released, candidates can follow these simple steps to download the same:
Here’s how to access UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam 2022 admit cards:
Step 1: Go to the official website at upsssc.gov.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the admit card link that will be made available on the main page.
Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and password correctly.
Step 4: Soon after submitting all the required details, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Aspirants are requested to go through the details mentioned on it and download the UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam 2022 admit card.
Step 6: Keep a printout of the same to carry to the exam venue and for future reference.
Exam details:
The UPSSSC Lekhpal exam will be of two-hour duration. It will consist of 100 objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 100 marks. The papers will comprise questions from subjects including General Knowledge, Maths, Hindi and Village Society and Development.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Yogi Adityanath to invoke National Security Act for exam paper leaks in Uttar Pradesh, will blacklist agencies responsible
Last week, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force had arrested 11 people for their alleged roles in the leakage of questions papers for tubewell operators recruitment tests, which is organised by UPSSSC
UPSSSC Answer Key 2019: Uttar Pradesh body releases answer key of Lower Subordinate recruitment exam on upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Answer Key 2019| The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) released the answer keys and question paper for the Lower Subordinate examination on its official website – upsssc.gov.in.
UPSSSC JE 2016 answer key released; check direct link to raise objections here
The UPSSSC had conducted the JE and Deputy Engineer exam on 19 December 2021 in two sessions in Lucknow, the exam was held from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm, according to news reports