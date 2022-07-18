The UPSSSC Lekhpal exam will be of two-hour duration. It will consist of 100 objective-type Multiple Choice Questions for 100 marks.

New Delhi: The examination date of the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 has been postponed by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). According to a revised official notice, the UPSSSC Lekhpal exam 2022 will now be conducted on 31 July. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held on 24 July, 2022.

Candidates, who are preparing for the main examination, can check the UPSSSC certified notice by visiting the website at upsssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total number of 8,085 posts in the Uttar Pradesh Board of Revenue, Lucknow.

Find the official notice here.

So far, no information regarding the UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 admit card has been released by the Commission. The Commission will issue a separate notification regarding the same in due course of time. Following which candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

This year, a total of 2,47,667 candidates out of the 13,90,305 aspirants who applied for the Rajyaseva Lekhpal have been eligible to appear for the Main exam. Once the admit cards have been released, candidates can follow these simple steps to download the same:

Here’s how to access UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam 2022 admit cards:

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the admit card link that will be made available on the main page.

Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter their roll number and password correctly.

Step 4: Soon after submitting all the required details, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Aspirants are requested to go through the details mentioned on it and download the UPSSSC Lekhpal Exam 2022 admit card.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the same to carry to the exam venue and for future reference.

Exam details:

The UPSSSC Lekhpal exam will be of two-hour duration. It will consist of 100 objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 100 marks. The papers will comprise questions from subjects including General Knowledge, Maths, Hindi and Village Society and Development.

