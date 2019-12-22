UPSSSC exams in Uttar Pradesh postponed as candidates in many districts unable to download admit cards amid internet shutdown

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) announced on Sunday postponement of certain examinations that were scheduled to be held on 24 and 26 December.

According to an official notification, these examinations for the recruitment of junior assistants and computer operators will now be held on 4 and 10 January 2020 respectively.

A decision to this effect was taken by UPSSSC chairman Pravir Kumar at an emergency meeting after the controller of examinations conveyed that many candidates were unable to download their admit cards.

The problem arose in view of the fact that Internet services have been suspended in several districts of the state following widespread anti-citizenship law protests.

