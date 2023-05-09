Upset over an incomplete meal, Odisha man kills wife for cooking curry without rice
When Sanatan returned home, he found that Pushpa had cooked only curry but not rice to go with it. This led to an argument between them, during which he attacked his wife and bludgeoned her to death
In a bizarre case, a man was arrested in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Monday for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death for not cooking rice with the curry she had served him for a meal, the local police said.
The gruesome incident took place in Nuadhi village near Jamankira Police Station area late at night.
The man has been identified as 40-year-old Sanatan Dharua, while his wife has been identified as 35-year-old Pushpa Dharua.
Related Articles
Sanatan and his Pushpa have a daughter and a son. Their daughter works as a domestic help in Kuchinda while the son had gone to his friend’s house for a sleepover on that night.
When Sanatan returned home, he found that Pushpa had cooked only curry but not rice to go with it. This led to an argument between them, during which he attacked his wife and bludgeoned her to death, a police officer said.
The matter was discovered after the dead woman’s son returned home to find his mother lying dead. He informed the police, who seized the body and immediately arrested the husband.
After an investigation was launched and an autopsy was conducted on Monday, the accused husband has been kept in police custody, Jamankira Police Station Inspector-in-charge Premjit Das said.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
How Cyclone Mocha brewing over the Bay of Bengal got its name from coffee
India's eastern states have been put on alert as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a cyclonic storm – Cyclone Mocha. The name was suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city, which is known to have introduced coffee to the world over 500 years ago
Super Cup 2023: Odisha FC beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in Kozhikode to clinch first-ever silverware
While Brazilian Diego Maurício struck both goals for the winners in the first half, Sunil Chhetri scored from a penalty in the 85th minute to reduce the margin for Bengaluru FC.
Odisha FC hand I-League champions Gokulam Kerala 3-1 defeat to seal AFC Cup berth
The result gave Odisha FC, who finished sixth in the Indian Super League, their chance to debut in the second-tier continental club competition on the back of an outstanding two weeks at the fag end of the domestic season.