UPSEE 2020 to be held on 2 August, last date to apply extended till 15 May; check details at upsee.nic.in

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has announced the date for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020. The exam will be held on 2 August.

The AKTU holds UPSEE for admission to various undergraduate and post graduate courses including B.Tech, B.Arch, BPharm, MBA, MCA and M.Tech.

A few days back, the university extended the deadline for submission of application till 15 May. Candidates can make corrections in their applicationtill 18 May.

Candidates who have not applied yet can do so by visiting the official website at https://upsee.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

There is no age limit for admission to the courses covered in UPSEE 2020.

The decision to push last date for filling application has been taken in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Exam Pattern

Questions asked in the UPSEE are of objective type. Candidates will be awarded four/five marks, depending on the question, for every correct answer. No marks will be deducted for giving wrong answer.

How to apply for UPSEE

Step 1: Go to official website of UPSEE - https://upsee.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

Step 2: Select the link for course you want to apply.

Step 3: Register by providing required details.

Step 4: Fill application form and upload scanned photo and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay application fees to complete the process.

