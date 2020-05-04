UPSEE 2020: Last date for submitting application extended till 15 May; deadline for correction is 18 May

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has extended the last date for submission of application for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination till 15 May. Earlier, the deadline for submitting the application was 3 May. The last date for correction of application is 18 May.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, AKTU vice chancellor Vinay Kumar confirmed the same, adding, “The date for UPSEE 2020 will be announced later." According to Pathak, the decision was taken in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of UPSEE at https://upsee.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx.

UPSEE is conducted for admission to various undergraduate and post graduate courses including B.Tech, B.Arch, BPharm, MBA, MCA and M.Tech.

UPSEE exam pattern

UPSEE is a multiple choice question-based assessment. A candidate is supposed to select only one choice for correct answer in each question. For every correct answer, candidates would be awarded four/five marks, depending on the question. There is no negative marking for an incorrect answer.

How to apply for UPSEE 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSEE - https://upsee.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

Step 2: Click on the link for course you want to apply.Register yourself by providing required details, including mobile number.

Step 3: Post completion of registration process, fill online application form.

Step 4: Upload scanned photo and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay examination fee through online mode (using credit or debit card) and take printout of the application form for future reference.

