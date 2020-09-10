UPSEE 2020: Admit card for entrance test to UP technical education institutes released at upsee.nic.in,

The UPSEE 2020 exam will be conducted on 20 September for admission to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Thursday released the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2020 admit card. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can the same from upsee.nic.in.

The UPSEE 2020 exam will be conducted on 20 September for admission to degree level engineering institutions and other professional colleges. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on 2 August but was postponed after the government's decision to defer JEE Main, NEET UG, and JEE Advanced exams.

According to report by Hindustan Times, over 1.60 lakh candidates will be appearing for the exam that will be conducted at 206 centres.

The offline exam will be held in three shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 11 am during which paper 4, paper 5 and paper 7 will be held.

Paper 1 and 2 will be held in the second shift that will be from 12 noon to 3 pm. In the third shift from 3:45 pm to 6:15 pm candidates will have to write paper 3 and 6.

A report by The Times of India said that the downloaded admit card will be considered as a valid hall ticket.

Admit card is a mandatory document for UPSEE 2020 exam and candidates must carry them to the exam hall, failing which they will not be allowed to write the exam.

The admit card will have the candidate's name, roll number, photo, signature and details of examination centre and test time.

Steps to download UPSEE 2020 admit card

Step 1: Go to the website - upsee.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll down on the homepage and click on the link that mentions download admit card.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password and other detail to login.

Step 4: UPSEE JEE 2020 admit card, or hall ticket, will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card - https://upsee.nic.in/webinfo/public/home.aspx

The UPSEE 2020 question paper will be objective type except for the Drawing Aptitude test. There will be separate papers for different courses. All the exams will be OMR-based. Candidates who qualify the examination will be called for counselling process by AKTU.

The entrance examination is being conducted to fill up engineering seats in government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh.