UPSEE 2020: AKTU postpones UG entrance exam for engineering courses; test to be conducted on 20 September

The announcement with regards to UPSEE 2020 has come after the government's decision to postpone JEE Main, NEET UG, and JEE Advanced exams

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination, or UPSEE, has been postponed and will now be conducted on 20 September.

The UPSEE 2020 was scheduled to be held by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University on 2 August.

A report by NDTV mentions that the announcement to postpone UPSEE 2020 comes after the government's decision to postpone JEE Main, NEET UG, and JEE Advanced exams.

JEE Main exam will now be held from 1 to 6 September, NEET UG will be conducted on 13 September, and JEE Advanced will be held on 27 September.

The report mentions that the UPSEE 2020 question paper will be objective type except for the Drawing Aptitude test. There will be separate papers for different courses. All exams will be OMR-based.

Candidates who qualify the entrance examination will be called for counselling process by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University.

The university conducts the seat allotment process via online mode and candidates can select their preferred institute and branch/course.

The allotment lists along with letters are released on the website.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, more than 1.39 lakh candidates have deposited fees for the online entrance examination till 30 March.

A total of 1,38,280 candidates had applied for UPSEE last year.

The entrance examination is being conducted to fill up engineering seats in government and private colleges in Uttar Pradesh.