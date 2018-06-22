UPSEE 2018: Counselling process for Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam to start from 25 June

The Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination 2018 counseling process will start from Monday (25 June), according to an official notification. For further details, the candidates can check upsee.nic.in.

Rank cards have been issued to eligible candidates who qualified through an examination. The registration process for the counseling, uploading of documents, and payment of fees will start on 25 June and end on 29 June. The verification of documents uploaded will take place between 26 June and 30 June.

Counseling will take place over three rounds of seat allotment for candidates who cleared the entrance exam. Aspirants have to register online first, and the AKTU will then release a merit list mentioning the UPSEE scores.

The UPSEE 2018 was conducted on 29 April by APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU). Nearly 1.78 lakh candidates enrolled seeking admission to first year of BTech, BDes, BArch, BPharm, BFAD, BHMCT, and BFA in engineering, technical and pharmacy colleges and institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.