UPTU UPSEE result 2018: UPSEE result declared; check your score on upsee.nic.in

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has announced the results of the UPSEE 2018 examination on Wednesday on the official website upsee.nic.in, according to media reports. All candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results by visiting the official website and entering their hall ticket/ registration number at the field provided.

According to News 18, AKTU conducted the UPSEE 2018 on 29 April, 2018. Nearly 1.78 lakh candidates enrolled seeking admission to first year of B Tech, B Des, B Arch, B Pharm, BFAD, BHMCT, and BFA in the Engineering, Technical and Pharmacy Colleges and Institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSEE 2018 counselling is going to begin from 25 June, 2018, and will be held in three rounds of seat allotment for all those candidates who cleared the entrance exam. Aspirants have to register online at first and then the AKTU will release a merit list mentioning the UPSEE scores, The Indian Express said.

Here is how to check UPSEE results 2018

-Go to the official website upsee.nic.in

-Click on the UPSEE result link flashing towards the bottom of the page on the homepage

-Enter the required details like registration number, captcha code

-Save and download the result for future reference