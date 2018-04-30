UPSEE 2018: Answer keys released on official website; check at upsee.nic.in

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University released the answer keys and question paper for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) 2018 on its official website.

The exam was held on 29 April, 2018, for admission to B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD and BFA programmes in technological and pharmacy institutions in Uttar Pradesh under the university, according to a report in The Indian Express. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website.

Candidates can also submit their grievances after going through the answer keys till 7 May, 2018. They can write to upseegrievance@aktu.ac with your details and suggested answer with supporting explanation/document.

Here are the steps to download the answer keys:

Visit the official website: upsee.nic.in

Click on the relevant answer or paper key link like, Paper 1 PCM Code AA Answer Key or, Paper 2 PCB Code BA Answer Key

Download the document and take a printout

UPSEE is state-level exam that grants access to approximately 1.5 lakh seats in the state’s technical colleges and institutions. News18 reported that around 1.78 lakh candidates registered for UPSEE 2018. The examination was held in various exam centres across the country, in Agra, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Ghaziabad, and others in online and offline mode, the report added.