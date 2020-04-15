UPSC to decide on new dates for civil services personality tests after 3 May; chairman, members of commission to take 30% pay cut

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday held a special meeting to review the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the UPSC has decided that it will release fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests after 3 May, once the second phase of the lockdown ends.

The commission said that the dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced. “Any rescheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC,” it added.

The exam conducting body mentioned that it has already posted deferment notices for the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020.

“Dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will also be notified on the UPSC website. The National Defence Academy (NDA-I) Examination has already been postponed till further intimation,” said a release.

A decision on the NDA-II examination will be posted by the commission on the scheduled date 10 June, 2020. Further decisions related to all the examinations, interviews and recruitment boards will be uploaded on the official website - https://upsc.gov.in/.

During Wednesday’s meeting, UPSC also decided that the chairman and members of the commission will voluntarily forego 30 per cent of the basic pay for a period of one year, with effect from April 2020.

“In addition, all officers and staff members of the UPSC have volunteered one day salary to the PM Relief Fund/PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund),” the release said.

