UPSC releases DAF for Engineering Services Exam (Mains) 2021; check how to apply  

The Detailed Application Forms (DAF) for the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2021 candidates have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Eligible applicants can fill and submit the DAF form till 6 pm on 7 January by visiting the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

“Candidates must fill up and submit an Online Detailed Application Form by using the website www.upsc.gov.in. The Online Detailed Application Form can be filled from 27-12-2021 to 07-01-2022 till 06:00 PM,” reads a notification from the Commission. Those who want can find the notice here.

Check steps to fill Detailed Application Form for UPSC ESE :

Step 1:Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link for DAF of UPSC exams that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, then click on “Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021” DAF link

Step 4: Candidates will then have to login to the portal correctly and proceed with DAF form filling and submission

Step 5: Keep a printout of the downloaded form for future use or reference

Applicants cannot make changes in the DAF once it is submitted. Hence, they need to be careful while filling up the application form.

Through this recruitment drive, the UPSC will fill a total of 226 vacancies in various engineering disciplines. After the DAF submission deadline is over, the Commission will release the interview dates to the candidates in due course of time.

For the unversed, the UPSC ESE Main exam 2021 was conducted all over India on 21 November at various centres. This exam was held for those candidates who had qualified the preliminary exam of the UPSC ESE 2021 recruitment.

Also, recruitment through this exam will be made to the posts under following categories like Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Telecommunication Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electronics. For more details and updates, candidates are requested to keep a check on the UPSC's official website.

