UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020: Candidates for prelims can change exam centre from 7 July; check details on upsconline.nic.in

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 | As per an official notification, applicants can submit their revised choice of centre from 7 to 13 July and 20 to 24 July.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020 | Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, has released a notification stating that civil services aspirants can change their examination centre for the prelims exam that will be conducted on 4 October.

As per the notification, applicants for Civil Services exam 2020, including the Indian Forest Service prelim exam 2020, can submit their revised choice of centre from 7 to 13 July and 20 to 24 July.

Candidates will have to visit UPSC's website - upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC said that the decision has been taken after several requests were received by a large number of candidates of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 for changing their centres.

Click here to read the complete UPSC notification for the candidates to submit choice of centre.

UPSC said that request of candidates for change in their centres will be considered against additional/enhanced capacity intimated by the centres for accommodating additional candidates.

According to a report by NDTV, candidates who do not get an examination centre of their choice due to the capacity being over, will be required to choose from the available centres.

UPSC Civil Services exams 2020 was initially scheduled for 31 May but was later postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per UPSC notification, candidates who applied for UPSC Civil Services exam will be allowed to withdraw their application from 1 to 8 August.

According to a Careers360 report, the examinations will be conducted in the offline mode.

Applicants will be able to download CSE prelims exam 2020 hall tickets, or admit cards, tentatively by 15 September.