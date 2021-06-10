As per the UPSC CSE 2020, the interview will be conducted in two different batches or shifts; first in the morning from 9:00 am and second in the afternoon from 1:00 pm

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the revised interview (personality tests) schedule for Civil Services Exam 2020.

Candidates can check and download the interview schedule by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

As per the revised dates, the commission will conduct the interview from 2 August. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held from 26 April but due to the unprecedented rise in the COVID-19 cases, it got postponed.

The official notice reads, “After reviewing the situation, the commission has decided to commence the personality test of the civil services examination, 2020 from 2 August”.

The notice further informed that the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (interviews) of candidates will be made available in a short period of time. Also, e-Summon Letters may be downloaded from the official websites upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.in.

“No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” the notice further read.

The Union Public Service Commission Main examination 2020 result was announced on 23 March.

Candidates can follow these steps to download the interview schedule:

Step 1: Visit the website https://upsc.gov.in./

Step 2: Search and go to the ‘What’s New’ section which is available on the homepage

Step 3: Search for ‘Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020’ and click on the link

Step 4: Alternatively, click on the link ‘UPSC CSE 2020 Interview Date’ to download directly

Step 5: After clicking, candidates will be redirected to a new window, where they can check the schedule

Step 6: Download it for future reference or use

Here’s the direct link.

As per the UPSC CSE 2020, the interview will be conducted in two different batches or shifts; first in the morning from 9:00 am and second in the afternoon from 1:00 pm.

Through this interview, the candidate’s personal suitability is assessed.

For more recent updates and information, candidates can check the UPSC official website upsc.gov.in.