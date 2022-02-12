UPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for over 30 Assistant Professor and other posts, check details here
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professor, Stores Officer and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the website - https://upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 3 March, 2022.
The deadline for the printing of a completely submitted online application is 4 March, 2022.
UPSC recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply
- Go to the official website of UPSC- https://upsc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the online recruitment application link
- Then, select the desired post and register on the portal
- Fill the requested details, pay the UPSC recruitment 2022 application fee and submit the form
- Take a print of UPSC recruitment 2022 application form for future reference
Candidates can apply for multiple posts by filling and submitting separate application forms and paying separate fees for each post.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to General/OBC/EWS category will have to pay Rs 25 as an application fee. The fee is exempted for women/ Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST)/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates. The fee can be paid at any branch of SBI or by using online methods like - net banking/ master/ debit/ credit card.
Vacancy details:
Assistant Professor (History): 1 post
Stores Officer: 11 posts
Assistant Mineral Economist (Intelligence): 14 posts
Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 7 posts
“Date for determining the eligibility of all candidates in every respect shall be the prescribed closing date for submission of Online Recruitment Application (ORA),” reads the official notification.
With this recruitment drive, the UPSC aims to fill a total of 33 posts in the organisation.
Candidates are requested to read the UPSC Recruitment Advertisement before applying for the posts. Check the notification here.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC - https://upsc.gov.in.
