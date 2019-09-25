UPSC Recruitment 2019: Union Public Service Commission releases notification for Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2020 on upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2019| The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2020 on its official website – upsc.gov.in.

Candidates willing to apply for the examination should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria required for appearing in the examination.

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist exam has 79 vacancies for the post of Geologist (Group A), five vacancies for Geophysicist (Group A), 15 posts for Chemist (Group A) and three posts for Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B, Group A), said reports.

How to apply for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the option that says 'View all' under the section 'What's new' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the option that says 'Exam Notification: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2020'

Step 5: On the next page, aspirants are to click on the option 'Online Application for Various examinations of UPSC'.

Step 5: Candidates can now fill their application for the exam

Candidates can start submitting their online application from 25 September 2019. The last date of submitting the online application will be 15 October 2019. Release date of admit card and examination date will be announced soon, reported Jagranjosh.

Those recruited by the UPSC will be working under the Central Government for various posts in different ministries and departments, including in the subordinate offices. The Commission also conducts examinations for the recruiting staff in various state departments.