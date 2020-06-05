UPSC prelims 2020 exam date released; Revised schedule for civil service examination available on upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the revised dates for the civil service examination 2020 on Friday, 5 June on its official website after the commission held a review meeting where the prevailing COVID-19 situation was assessed.

Candidates can log on to the official wesbite — upsc.gov.in — to check the revised schedule online.

In a circular, UPSC had said, "With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on 5 June, 2020."

The commission said that the details of the new calendar of examinations will be published on the UPSC website after the Commission’s meeting.

A report by The Indian Express said that the examination was earlier scheduled for 31 May but was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The UPSC has said that it will provide at least 30 days notice between the announcement of the new schedule and exam dates so that candidates can be fully prepared for the test.

The Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination and (ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

Every year, as many as 10 lakh candidates register for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination.

This year, UPSC has postponed a number of examinations including UPSC Civil Services Exam, UPSC NDA Exam, UPSC CMS exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also deferred the personality tests for Civil Services Examination 2019.