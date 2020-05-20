UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: New exam dates to be announced after 5 June on www.upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will announce the revised Civil Services (Preliminary) exam 2020 dates on 5 June.

"Revised Programme of Examinations/RTs-2020 [including the date of the Civil Services (Prel) Examination-2020] will be uploaded on 05.06.2020 after assessing the situation," UPSC notified on its official website - https://www.upsc.gov.in .

The UPSC was initially expected to announce the revised dates for Civil Services (Preliminary) exam 2020 on Wednesday, 20 May.

The examination was earlier scheduled for 31 May but was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The lockdown 4.0 which came into effect on 18 May will continue till the end of this month.

According to a report by The Times of India, the Civil Services Examination will consist of two successive stages (i) Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main Examination and (ii) Civil Services (Main) Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts.

As many as 10 lakh candidates registered themselves for the UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) examination every year, reported Hindustan Times.

UPSC this year has postponed a number of examinations including UPSC Civil Services Exam, UPSC NDA Exam, UPSC CMS exam due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

It has also deferred the personality tests for Civil Services Examination 2019, reported Business Insider. The interview comprises 275 marks and is the final round of selecting civil servants.

The interview of candidates who had cleared the Civil Services Mains was scheduled between 23 March and 3 April.