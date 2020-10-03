UPSC Preliminary exam 2020: Delhi Metro to start at 6 am on Sunday; Maharashtra to run special buses
The Indian Railways has also announced several special trains for the convenience of candidates appearing in the exam tomorrow
To ensure that students appearing for Union Public Civil Services (UPSC) preliminary exam 2020 reach at their respective test centres with ease, several states are starting to operate transport facilities early. The exam will be held on Sunday.
In the national capital, the Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 am on all the four lines on 4 October.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday tweeted the announcement on its official handle.
Public Service Announcement
To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October.
— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 3, 2020
According to a report by The Indian Express, for the convenience of examinees in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate special buses.
A large number of students have been preparing in Pune and thousands of candidates from across the state of Maharashtra usually appear for the exam in Pune.
https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/pune/msrtc-to-operate-special-buses-for-mht-cet-and-upsc-aspirants-6618401/
Special trains will be plying between Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.
The special train will depart from Vijayawada at 3 pm on 3 October and will reach Vishakhapatnam at 10 pm on the same day. On 4 October after the exam concludes, the train will leave Vishakhapatnam at 8.30 pm and reach Vijayawada at 4 am the next day.
The train from Vijayawada to Vishakhapatnam is numbered 07233, while the down train is 07234. Both the trains will consist of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.
The train will stop at Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli and Duvvada stations in both the directions.
https://www.firstpost.com/india/upsc-civil-services-exam-2020-south-central-railway-to-run-special-trains-for-candidates-8866231.html
The ECoR will also run special trains between Koraput-Cuttack, Koraput-Visakhapatnam, Rourkela-Cuttack via Jharsuguda, Baripada-Cuttack and Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam.
https://www.ndtv.com/jobs/upsc-civil-services-exam-south-central-railway-to-run-special-train-for-candidates-2303065
Over 10.50 lakh candidates have applied to appear for the exam this year.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
UPSC releases admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist Main exam 2020 on upsc.gov.in; exam to be held on 17, 18 Oct
The exam will be held in two shifts on 17 and 18 October. The first shift is from 9 am to 12 noon, while the second from 2 pm to 5 pm
Sudarshan TV violated programme code with 'UPSC Jihad', Centre tells SC; showcause notice issued against channel
On September 21, the top court had pondered over the nature and extent of its order regulating ''Bindas Bol'' programme on alleged infiltration of Muslims in bureaucracy saying it did not want to “curtail” freedom of speech
UPSC Recruitment 2020: 42 vacancies for engineers and MBBS degree holders released, apply at upsconline.nic.in by 15 October
UPSC Recruitment 2020 | If the panel receives a high number of applications, then it will adopt shortlisting criteria to restrict the number of candidates to be called for interview