UPSC civil services exam 2020: South Central Railway to run special trains for candidates

The UPSC special train will depart from Vijaywada at 3 pm on 3 October and leave for return journey from Vishakhapatnam at 8.30 pm on 4 October

South Central Railway has announced it will run special trains for candidates appearing for the Civil Services exam on 4 October. South Central Railway shared the information on their Twitter page.

As per the tweet, the special train will leave Vijayawada at 3 pm on 3 October and will reach Vishakhapatnam at 10 pm on the same day. After the exam concludes, the train will leave Vishakhapatnam at 8.30 pm on 4 October and reach Vijayawada at 4 am the next day.

The train that will ferry civil service aspirants from Vijayawada to Vishakhapatnam is numbered 07233, while the one bringing them back is 07234. Both trains will consist of Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The train will stop at Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli and Duvvada stations in both the directions.

As per an NDTV report, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) too, will run special trains in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for UPSC candidates. The UPSC special train will leave from Berhampur, Keonjhar, Khariar Road and Ichhapuram at 4 pm, from Koraput at 5 am and 1 pm on 3 October. The ECoR will also run special trains between Koraput-Cuttack, Koraput-Visakhapatnam, Rourkela-Cuttack via Jharsuguda, Baripada-Cuttack and Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam.

The Union Public Service Commission released the admit card for civil services 2020 preliminary exam earlier in the month. The exam will be held on 4 October. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 31 May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown.