UPSC postpones release of notification for CAPF (AC) exam 2020; check upsc.gov.in for updated schedule

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the release of notification for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2020. It was scheduled to be released today.

CAPF (Assistant Commandants) exam is held for recruitment in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

For those applying for the CAPF (Assistant Commandants) exam, they should be a citizen of India and have a Bachelor’s degree. Those who are in the final year of graduation are also eligible. Students are also required to meet the prescribed physical and medical Standards for admission to CAPF (Assistant Commandants) exam.

While generally the age limit for general category candidates is 25 years, there is an age relaxation of up to five years for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes candidates. The relaxation for other backward class candidates is up to three years.

Selection Procedure:

The UPSC first conducts a written examination, which comprises two papers. Paper 1, which tests General Ability and Intelligence, is of 250 marks. Paper 2, which asks General Studies, Essay and Comprehension, is of 200 marks.

Candidates who qualify the written exam are called for physical efficiency and medical standards tests.

Those who get through physical efficiency test are called for the interview or personality test.

Final selection done based on the score in the written and personality test.

The UPSC has postponed several examinations, including Civil Services-2019 Personality Test, in view of coronavirus lockdown. It said that it would announce the fresh dates for the Civil Services-2019 Personality Test after May 3, when the second phase of lockdown will end.

