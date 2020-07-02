UPSC postpones engineering services and geo-scientist main exams 2020 till further notice

Candidates who were to appear got the examinations are advised to look for the updates on the official website of UPSC.

The Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, has postponed both the engineering services main exam and combined geo scientist main exam till further orders.

"Engineering Services (Main) examination, 2020 and Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2020 scheduled during 8 and 9 August stand deferred till further notice," UPSC said on its website UPSC.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, as per the original calendar, UPSC combined geo scientist main exam was to be held on 27 June and UPSC engineering services main exam was scheduled for 28 June. The exams were, however, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by Jagran Josh mentions that the UPSC engineering services exam mains 2020 was to fill 495 vacancies, while UPSC geo-scientist Mains 2020 was to fill 102 vacancies.

Candidates who were to appear got the examinations are advised to look for the updates on the official website of UPSC.

The report mentions that candidates will be able to download UPSC Mains 2020 admit card/hall ticket 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam.

Both the UPSC Mains 2020 examinations will be offline based. The UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2020 exam will be conducted for 6 hours and will have a total of 16 questions carrying 600 Marks. There will be no negative marking for Engineering Services.

The UPSC Geologist Mains Exam 2020 will be of 9 hours and the questions asked will be based on subjects including Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Jr. Hydrogeologist.

Meanwhile, UPSC has on Wednesday allowed the civil services prelims and Indian Forest Services exams candidates to opt for an exam centre in their city to avoid travelling.